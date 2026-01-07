Become The Next MGK House Band
MGK and Parx Casino Present: The MGK House Band Competition 2026!
Are you in a group that performs classic rock songs? Are you really good? Enter the MGK House Band Competition by submitting audio and/or video of your band performing ONE (1) classic rock song that you think will impress us. (MANDATORY: All band members MUST be at least 21 years of age).
Also, for all 12 semi-finalist bands that are selected: be ready to perform a classic rock song that MGK picks out! You'll need to include that in your set for the Semi-Finals performance at Parx. (Bands will be informed the song when they are picked for the competition).
All 12 semi-finalist bands must be available to perform on the following dates at Parx Casino in Bensalem: Wednesday, February 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Each semi-finalist band will perform 1 time on either the 4th, 11th or 18th (including that 1 Classic Rock cover that all bands will play, a song hand picked by MGK)... the winner from each semi-final will perform on the 25th at the Finals.
The winning band will play select 2026 MGK events, get their own page at wmgk.com, and promos on MGK to promote your gigs the rest of this year.