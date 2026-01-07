Become The Next MGK House Band

MGK and Parx Casino Present: The MGK House Band Competition 2026!

Are you in a group that performs classic rock songs? Are you really good? Enter the MGK House Band Competition by submitting audio and/or video of your band performing ONE (1) classic rock song that you think will impress us. (MANDATORY: All band members MUST be at least 21 years of age).

Also, for all 12 semi-finalist bands that are selected: be ready to perform a classic rock song that MGK picks out! You'll need to include that in your set for the Semi-Finals performance at Parx. (Bands will be informed the song when they are picked for the competition).

All 12 semi-finalist bands must be available to perform on the following dates at Parx Casino in Bensalem: Wednesday, February 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Each semi-finalist band will perform 1 time on either the 4th, 11th or 18th (including that 1 Classic Rock cover that all bands will play, a song hand picked by MGK)... the winner from each semi-final will perform on the 25th at the Finals.