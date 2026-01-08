Phish Bassist Mike Gordon to Play 13-Show Solo Tour in March

Mike Gordon will bring his solo band on a 13-date tour throughout March. It will be the Phish bassist's first full-scale headlining tour in three years.

The tour kicks off on March 13 at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y. It wraps March 29 at Higher Ground in Burlington, VT. A fan presale begins today at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local venue time.

John Kimock, Robert Walter, Xavier Lynn, and Bob Wagner will join Gordon for the shows. Keyboardist Eli Winderman will perform on select dates mid-tour, followed by some dual-keyboard performances with Walter.

Gordon debuted this lineup last year in May at The Joy Theater in New Orleans. That show featured material from his solo albums Flying Games and Overstep, along with covers by Little Feat, J.J. Cale, and Bob Dylan.

The musician released Flying Games in 2024. "When I'm onstage in the middle of a big jam, sometimes the way the groove is floating feels like flying — that's what's in my brain," Mike Gordon told Relix Editor-in-Chief Dean Budnick. "There's a very acute sense of that from the propulsion and the feeling of the music."

His solo work differs from performances with Phish. "I think it's more the quantity, than anything," the bassist said in a 2019 interview with the Aquarian. "With Phish, they've always been encouraging and welcoming of my songs and my ideas. But because there's already such creativity there, and it's such a well-greased machine, I don't have to bring as much to it. It's a different vibe."

Phish will play nine sold-out shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas across three straight weekends from April 16 through May 2. The band also has four shows scheduled at their annual Riviera Maya fan event in Cancun starting Jan. 28.