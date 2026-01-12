ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

The Black Crowes Share ‘Natural’ Way They Made New Album

The Black Crowes have new music on the way, and it’s not just a single. Chris Robinson of the longstanding classic rock band has announced that an entire album of…

Anne Erickson
The Black Crowes have new music on the way, and it's not just a single. An entire album of material is coming.
Getty Images / Catherine Powell

The Black Crowes have new music on the way, and it's not just a single. Chris Robinson of the longstanding classic rock band has announced that an entire album of material is coming.

Chris and Rich Robinson have shared the news that the Black Crowes will release their new full-length studio album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13. The album will mark their 10th studio album and first new record since 2024.

Inside the Black Crowes' Album Process

"We made this record in eight to ten days," Chris said in a message to fans. He added that they brought the "high and inspiration" from their last album, and that is was "a natural progression."

He added, "We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best ... he's ever done."

Rich is also opening up about what this album means to the band. In a statement, he says, "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

The Black Crowes reunited 2019 and embarked on a world tour that ran from 2021 to 2022 in honor of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

"This tried-and-true approach can still produce righteous, cobweb-clearing boogie as well as occasional bursts of bleary-eyed insight," Rolling Stone magazine said of the debut record at the time.

Back in March of 2021, Billboard shared, "The Black Crowes’ 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album Shake Your Money Maker has taken the multi-million-selling debut set back onto the Billboard charts. The newly-expanded record, released in its new configurations on February 26, arrives on Top Album Sales at No.9, and on the Billboard 200 at No.110."

The Black Crowes
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sebastian Bach attends the premiere of "DIO Dreamers Never Die" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSebastian Bach Says Atlantic Records Stopped Him From Joining Mötley Crüe in 1992Laura Adkins
British blues-rock singer and guitarist, Eric Clapton, in concert at the Rainbow Rooms
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 13Dan Teodorescu
Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN
MusicQueen Plans September Birthday Party for Freddie Mercury’s 80thDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect