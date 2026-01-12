The Black Crowes Share ‘Natural’ Way They Made New Album

The Black Crowes have new music on the way, and it's not just a single. Chris Robinson of the longstanding classic rock band has announced that an entire album of material is coming.

Chris and Rich Robinson have shared the news that the Black Crowes will release their new full-length studio album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13. The album will mark their 10th studio album and first new record since 2024.

Inside the Black Crowes' Album Process

"We made this record in eight to ten days," Chris said in a message to fans. He added that they brought the "high and inspiration" from their last album, and that is was "a natural progression."

He added, "We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best ... he's ever done."

Rich is also opening up about what this album means to the band. In a statement, he says, "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

The Black Crowes reunited 2019 and embarked on a world tour that ran from 2021 to 2022 in honor of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

"This tried-and-true approach can still produce righteous, cobweb-clearing boogie as well as occasional bursts of bleary-eyed insight," Rolling Stone magazine said of the debut record at the time.