Enter to win a pair of tickets to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 1/20 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert 40th…
In partnership withThe Keswick Theatre
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 1/20 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary at the Keswick Theatre, on September 25th. This is a screening of the film with a live band playing the music. Get you tickets today KeswickTheatre.com