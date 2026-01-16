ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Peter Frampton Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of a Seminal Album

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Peter Frampton is honoring the 50th anniversary of his famed album Frampton Comes Alive! with a unique vinyl reissue. The album will arrive as a limited-edition Vinylphyle double pressing, coming from the original 1975 production master by Doug Sax. The album features a four-panel insert with a new interview with Frampton.

"I can't believe it's now been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive! was released, but that record still feels like a living, breathing moment in my life," Frampton said in a statement. "When we decided to do this Vinylphyle edition, it was important to me that it be done the right way. I personally asked that the audio be sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax production master because I wanted it to sound exactly as we heard it back then."

Frampton added, "This album was born onstage, and hearing it presented this way on vinyl feels like bringing that energy back to life for longtime fans and new listeners alike."

Inside the Vinyl Edition of Peter Frampton's Release

Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle) is set to arrive on Jan. 22. The album is actually one of the most popular live albums of all time. It includes famed performances of Frampton songs such as "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do." The album was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2020.

Frampton is known for being an incredible guitarist. When asked by Guitar Player magazine what motivates him to play guitar, he said that it was an easy question.

"I've been doing it ever since I was about seven-and-a-half, and it’s the one thing I don't think I'll ever stop doing," he told the outlet. "I go through phases where I play for hours and hours, and then I take a break. But basically, I think it's something I couldn't live without."

