Jack Osbourne Corrects Black Sabbath Charity Concert Reports, Says Event Raised $9.4 Million

Jack Osbourne has set the record straight. Media outlets got how much Black Sabbath's last concert raised for charity wrong. The Jul. 5, 2025, show brought in around $10 million for three charities, not the $150 million to $190 million that newspapers, websites, and musical director Tom Morello claimed.

Osbourne spoke about this during an interview with Tyler Ramsey in January. He said that news sources mixed up the event's gross revenue with what actually went to charity. "It was, like, CNN and the New York Times were saying, 'Ozzy raised $150 million.' And it wasn't that."

The Back to the Beginning concert was meant for charity, but the production still needed money for a variety of expenses. "No bands got paid, and most of the crew donated their time," Jack Osbourne said. "But you still have to pay for the actual gig."

After paying all costs, each of the three charities received between 1.5 million and 2 million pounds. The total was 6 to 7 million pounds, the equivalent of about $9.4 million. The money was split between Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice, and Cure Parkinson's.

The show happened in England, and it was the final performance for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. Many fans described the event as one of the greatest one-day lineups of rock and metal bands ever put together.