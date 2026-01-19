Peter Gabriel to Release Physical Editions of Two Live Albums in March and May

Peter Gabriel will release two live albums on CD and LP this spring. He dropped both on streaming platforms in 2025. In the Big Room will arrive on Mar. 13, and Live at WOMAD 1982 will follow on May 8.

In the Big Room captures a fan club show. Gabriel performed at the Big Room inside his Real World Studios in the U.K. The 14-track collection is from his 2002 and 2003 Growing Up Live tour and the 2004 Still Growing Up Live tour. The Nov. 23, 2003, show took place in the largest studio space. Only Full Moon fan club members could score tickets.

Live at WOMAD 1982 preserves his first WOMAD festival appearance. WOMAD stands for World of Music, Arts and Dance. Somerset, England, hosted the event, which brought together 60 bands from more than 20 countries. The Second Disc wrote, "The former Genesis singer put his interest in music from other cultures front and center."

Gabriel played seven songs from his fourth album, which had dropped just two months earlier. The Bath & West Showground in Shepton Mallet packed in 4,000 people at the indoor Showering Pavilion.

David Rhodes played guitar with Peter Hammill from Van Der Graaf Generator. Larry Fast handled synth work, and Jerry Marotta sat behind the drums. John Giblin joined on bass.

Gabriel earned Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors twice, once with Genesis and again as a solo artist. His 1986 album, So, became his biggest commercial success.