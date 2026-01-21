ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Paul McCartney Honors Bob Weir in Online Tribute

Paul McCartney of Beatles fame is honoring late Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, who passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 78. McCartney took to social media to…

Anne Erickson
Paul McCartney of Beatles fame is honoring late Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, who passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 78.
Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero

Paul McCartney of Beatles fame is honoring late Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, who passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 78.

McCartney took to social media to share his thoughts about the influential guitarist and musician.

Paul McCartney Talks Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead

"Bob Weir was a great musician who inspired many people of many generations," McCartney stated on Instagram. "I last saw Bob when we went to the Sphere in Las Vegas to watch Dead and Co. He was very welcoming and during the interval in the show he invited us into his trailer, and it was a special moment to meet his family and friends."

McCartney also told a story about Weir showing him how he was set up to record music in the back of his tour bus years ago and how that conversational almost resulted in a collaboration.

"I offered to play the bass on one of the tracks he played me but unfortunately that never came to pass," McCartney said. It would have been nothing short of magical to hear McCartney and Weir together on a track. What could have been, right?

"His humour, friendship and musicianship inspired me and will inspire many people into the future," McCartney added in the post. "Our family’s thoughts go out to Bob’s family at this time of loss, and I know they will remain as strong as he would wish them to be."

McCartney signed the message, "God bless you Bob. See you down the road. Love Paul."

"The outpouring of love for Bobby from rock royalty to the kid on the lot is inspirational and helps us through. Thank you Sir Paul," one follower stated on Instagram.

"Rest easy Bobby. Would have loved to have heard that track," another said, referring to that lost collaboration.

Paul McCartney
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
