Cheap Trick Reveals the Secret to Staying Together 50 Years

Cheap Trick has reached a half-century milestone. Singer Robin Zander credits their endurance to keeping a distance from each other. The band released its 21st studio album in 2025 and…

Robin Zander of Cheap Trick performs at Ascend Amphitheater on August 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cheap Trick has reached a half-century milestone. Singer Robin Zander credits their endurance to keeping a distance from each other. The band released its 21st studio album in 2025 and announced tour stops for 2026.

"In my opinion, it's because we were never friends. We were never close, so we never pissed in each other's backyard," Robin Zander said, according to Louder. "We still don't socialize much outside of touring and recording. It was musical glue that held us together. We have a lot of respect for each other musically."

The main trio of Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, and bassist Tom Petersson have been with Cheap Trick since 1974, barely taking breaks. Daxx Nielsen joined on drums in 2010. He's Rick's son and took over after Bun E. Carlos left. The 45-year-old has recorded on their last five records.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame welcomed them in 2016. Sales have topped 20 million records across five decades. They mix rock with power-pop and cover songs from Fats Domino, The Move, Elvis Presley, the Velvet Underground, plus Big Star's "In the Street" for That '70s Show.

Robin Zander explained how their concerts avoid getting stale. "...Keeping it fresh can be hard, because some of the guys in the band have an idea that you've got to play the hits and do what the crowd wants to hear. And I've always been the opposite of that. I've always thought: 'Let's turn them on to some Cheap Trick music that they don't know we do, and see what happens,'" Robin Zander said to Louder. "But we work it out. Every night we try to work out a different setlist."

Last year at the New York State Fair, they played 75 minutes. Fans heard new tracks like 2021's "Light Up the Fire." They got deeper cuts such as "He's a W***e" alongside favorites "The Flame," "I Want You to Want Me," "Dream Police," and "Surrender."

Their 2026 schedule kicks off April 4 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Two Vegas performances will recreate the 1978 album, Cheap Trick at Budokan, from start to finish. Fans can check out all tour dates on the band's official website.

