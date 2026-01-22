The Who Prepping ‘Quadrophenia’ High-Fidelity Audio Blu-Ray

The Who are giving fans a new reason to revisit one of their classic albums. Their 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia is getting a reissue on SDE Blu-ray, and it’s packed with high-fidelity audio and extras that make it a must-have for anyone who loves the band or just great rock music in general.

The new Blu-ray features 2025 Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and stereo mixes handled by longtime Who collaborator Richard Whittaker. That means the album’s sound is cleaner, bigger, and more immersive than ever, whether you’re listening through headphones, a home theater setup, or a hi-fi system. On top of that, the release includes instrumental mixes in Atmos, 5.1, and stereo, giving listeners a fresh way to experience the music without vocals, perfect for fans who want to hear every layer of the band’s signature sound. The set also bundles in the Quadrophenia 5.1 EP from the 2011 Director’s Cut box set and the 2013 stereo remaster of the album, so this release really is a complete package.

The Story Behind Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia originally dropped in 1973 as The Who’s second full rock opera, following the monumental Tommy in 1969. It gave the world tracks like “The Real Me,” “Love, Reign O’er Me,” and “5:15,” which remain staples of the band’s catalog today. The album isn’t just a collection of songs, though it’s a full-on story. Set in Brighton, England, in 1965, Quadrophenia follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy as he tries to figure out who he is and where he belongs. The title comes from Jimmy’s “four-way split personality,” with each member of The Who representing a different aspect of his character. It’s storytelling and rock music fused in a way only The Who could pull off.

The Blu-ray reissue lands on February 27 and is available for preorder now through January 29 at 7 p.m. ET. For longtime fans, it’s a chance to hear the album like never before. For newer listeners, it’s an invitation to experience a classic that helped shape rock operas as a format and pushed The Who to new creative heights.