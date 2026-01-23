Neil Young Kicks Off Love Earth Tour at Eden Sessions 2026

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will launch their Love Earth World Tour on June 17 at the Eden Project in Cornwall. This show kicks off the summer leg spanning England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Italy.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will support Young at select shows. The Eden Sessions performance marks the first time the singer-songwriter will play at this venue.

Young was born in Toronto in 1945. Across six decades, he has shaped folk, rock, country rock, and grunge. He earned the nickname "The Godfather of Grunge" for his influence on the genre.

The Chrome Hearts includes Spooner Oldham on keyboards, Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals, and Anthony LoGerfo on drums. Young plays vocals, guitar, and piano. The band started performing with him last year following their collaboration on his studio album Talkin' to the Trees.

Elvis Costello won two GRAMMY Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, four Edison Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a BAFTA award, an ASCAP Founders award, and a Gemini award. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.

The tour schedule includes Manchester's Heaton Park on June 19. Festival de Nimes in France on June 22 and State Fayre in Chelmsford on June 27. Glasgow Summer Sessions follows on June 29.

July dates include Cork's Virgin Media Park on July 1, Blenheim Palace Festival in Oxfordshire on July 3, and Cardiff's Blackweir Fields on July 5. The tour wraps at Villa Manin in Codroipo, Italy, on July 16.