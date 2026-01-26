ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs Iconic ’80s Acts: Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, and Devo Overlooked

Rock band Iron Maiden members (L-R) Dave Murray, Nicko McBrain, Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith pose for a photograph as they are inducted Into Hollywood's Rock Walk, at the Guitar Center on August 19, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, and Devo haven't made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They've had plenty of success but have yet to receive recognition from the Hall of Fame.

Iron Maiden has moved more than 130 million albums across the planet. Seventeen studio records. Five decades of shows that pack arenas from Tokyo to São Paulo. Yet singer Bruce Dickinson has made his stance clear: they don't want in.

Motley Crue has never even shown up on a ballot, even with more than 100 million albums sold. "Kickstart My Heart" and "Shout at the Devil" became anthems for a generation. Bassist Nikki Sixx doesn't mince words, calling the Hall a "fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music," according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Devo scored one massive hit with "Whip It," which climbed to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. But their impact runs deeper than chart positions. Nirvana, Arcade Fire, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Beck and LCD Soundsystem all drew inspiration from their sound. Those yellow hazmat suits and energy dome hats? Iconic.

Billy Idol got his first nod in 2025 after performing at the 2024 ceremony. "Dancing With Myself," "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding" made him a star. It seems that timing matters more than talent.

INXS racked up 17 Top 20 hits in America and sold 60 million albums worldwide. "New Sensation" and "Need You Tonight" dominated radio. George Michael earned his spot in 2023 with 15 Top 20 hits — fewer than the Australian band.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has welcomed Bon Jovi, U2, the Cure, the Police, Depeche Mode, and Duran Duran from the 1980s. Plenty of others from that era still wait outside.

