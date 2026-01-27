Megadeth’s Final Album Soars on Charts, Features Metallica Track

Megadeth's 17th studio album has climbed to the top spot on top albums charts. The self-titled record marks the last studio album from the thrash metal band that Dave Mustaine started in 1983.

A bonus track features a reworked version of "Ride The Lightning." Mustaine co-wrote it with James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich. The song was the title track from their 1984 album.

The band released an expanded edition with an exclusive track called "Nobody's Hero." Fans can download the bonus song until 11:59 PM on Thursday, January 29.

"'Nobody's Hero' was the first song we worked on during the session, which is funny because it didn't end up on the album," Mustaine said, according to BraveWords. "Everything we'd written up to that point had to fight for a place on the record."

The group has sold 50 million records worldwide. They've won a GRAMMY Award and received 12 other nominations. Their catalog includes the platinum Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? and double-platinum Countdown To Extinction, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The band heads to Canada next month, with Anthrax and Exodus supporting them. The tour kicks off on February 15 in Victoria and runs through March 6 in Quebec City, hitting 12 cities across the country.