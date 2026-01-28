Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2026 Alice’s Attic Tour With Nearly 20 US Dates

Alice Cooper will launch a spring headline tour across America beginning on April 14 in San Antonio, Texas. The run will conclude on May 9 in Camden, New Jersey. Alice's Attic tour spans 19 shows, hitting Southern states and the Midwest. Pre-sale tickets are available now, and general sales will start on Jan. 30. You can buy tickets and get more information at Alice Cooper's website.

The trek hits Irving, Texas; Topeka, Kansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Toledo, Ohio; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Durham, North Carolina. Several Florida cities also make the list. Cooper will play the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 7 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member plans to use the same production he unveiled last fall. That was during his co-headline run with Judas Priest. The 77-year-old maintains a grueling schedule despite his years.

"Touring for me is just part of life," said Cooper in an interview. "I've been touring since I was 16 years old. I'm 77 now, and I think I'm doing my best shows now."

The singer dropped The Revenge of Alice Cooper in 2025 with the original Alice Cooper Group. This marked their first album together in 52 years. Multi-instrumentalist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith joined him on the project.

Cooper also has European dates booked for the summer. Hollywood Vampires will perform 14 European shows in August and September. That's his supergroup with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, guitarist Tommy Henriksen, and actor Johnny Depp.