Alex Van Halen Preps New Album, Memoir, and Anthology Honoring Eddie’s Legacy

Alex Van Halen has been working on an album with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. He's also preparing a Van Halen anthology book. The drummer shared news about these projects earlier this month. He keeps finding ways to celebrate his late brother, Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020.

This album will contain recordings that Eddie Van Halen wrote and played before he died. Lukather's involvement marks the first time that Alex has worked on music since losing his brother.

The anthology book follows Alex Van Halen's 2024 memoir, Brothers. Monday marked what would've been Eddie Van Halen's 71st birthday. Alex posted a home video showing his brother playing guitar as a young boy. The clip lacks sound, but it captures Eddie with an acoustic guitar in his hands. It also cuts briefly to a young Alex flashing a smile at the camera.

Wolfgang Van Halen shared what his uncle wrote alongside the video. "Al, you and dad changed the world of music," the message read, according to Guitar Player. Wolfgang Van Halen dropped three red heart emojis in the comments. His mother, Valerie Bertinelli, left a single white heart.