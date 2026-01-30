John Mellencamp Announces 19-City ‘Dancing Worlds’ Summer Tour With Greatest Hits
John Mellencamp will kick off a 19-city summer tour on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 74-year-old will play 2 1/2 hours of hits at amphitheaters across the United…
John Mellencamp will kick off a 19-city summer tour on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 74-year-old will play 2 1/2 hours of hits at amphitheaters across the United States.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee posted an Instagram video Tuesday that topped 3 million views. He walked on a treadmill while smoking cigarettes to prepare for shows. The clip raised eyebrows.
"Hey, I'm trying to get in shape for my tour next summer," the GRAMMY-winning singer said between puffs. "I'm playing 2 1/2 hours (of) nothing but hits, so I thought I better try to get in shape, you know what I mean?"
The Dancing Worlds Tour — The Greatest Hits marks a shift, after he spent recent years focusing on intimate theater shows and social commentary. The setlist will include tracks such as "Pink Houses," "Jack and Diane," "Small Town," "Hurts So Good," "Authority Song," and "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)." Fans can expect songs he hasn't performed live in more than a decade. These include "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Night," and "Ain't Even Done With the Night."
The songwriter plans to release a new album titled Orphan Train this year. He described his recent theater outings as "performances" rather than "concerts."
"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," he said in 2024. "My shows are not really concerts anymore. They're performances, and there's a difference between a performance and a concert."
Massachusetts fans can catch the show July 24 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. New York fans can see him on July 26 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. All dates and ticket links are available on the artist's official website.