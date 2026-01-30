John Mellencamp Announces 19-City ‘Dancing Worlds’ Summer Tour With Greatest Hits

John Mellencamp will kick off a 19-city summer tour on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 74-year-old will play 2 1/2 hours of hits at amphitheaters across the United States.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee posted an Instagram video Tuesday that topped 3 million views. He walked on a treadmill while smoking cigarettes to prepare for shows. The clip raised eyebrows.

"Hey, I'm trying to get in shape for my tour next summer," the GRAMMY-winning singer said between puffs. "I'm playing 2 1/2 hours (of) nothing but hits, so I thought I better try to get in shape, you know what I mean?"

The songwriter plans to release a new album titled Orphan Train this year. He described his recent theater outings as "performances" rather than "concerts."

"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," he said in 2024. "My shows are not really concerts anymore. They're performances, and there's a difference between a performance and a concert."