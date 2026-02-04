ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

KISS Track ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

The music video for “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by KISS has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. This 1979 track from Dynasty, the band’s seventh studio album, marked…

Laura Adkins
American rock group Kiss, sporting their face paint and costumes, visit London at the start of their first European tour on May 10, 1976 in London, England.
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images

The music video for "I Was Made for Lovin' You" by KISS has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. This 1979 track from Dynasty, the band's seventh studio album, marked a departure from hard rock into disco territory.

KISS shared the news on Feb. 2 on Instagram. "The numbers speak for themselves. This one still dominates. IWMFLY baby!!" the band wrote.

The song brought Paul Stanley together with songwriter Desmond Child for the first time. "Paul wanted to write a good disco song, and I decided to help him with that," Child said, according to U Discover Music. Fans see the band wearing their signature makeup at Georgia's Savannah Civic Center in the music video.

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the group's second Gold single. Some fans and critics questioned the disco influences when it dropped, but KISS has played it at live shows for decades.

Desmond Child continued writing songs for many KISS albums after this collaboration. Dynasty led with this track as its first single.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will become part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year, joining Taylor Swift and Tricky Stewart, among others.

Ace Frehley, the band's original lead guitarist and founding member, died in October at 74. He suffered from poor health and was hospitalized following a fall, which forced the cancellation of his scheduled tour dates for 2025.

Last year, Dressed To Kill from 1975 celebrated its 50th anniversary with a deluxe edition. "Rock and Roll All Nite" has closed nearly every live show over the past five decades.

KISSPaul StanleyYoutube
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Duff McKagan performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 5Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Joe Bonamassa on the left and B.B. King on the right.
MusicBonamassa Loses Fifth GRAMMY But Plans B.B. King Tribute Album ReleaseDan Teodorescu
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
MusicMark Hoppus’ Popularity Is Expanding Worldwide With New ShowsLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect