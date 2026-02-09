Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame Announces Inductees

The third annual Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Monday, Feb. 23, at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Sebastian Bach, Stephen Perkins, Mike Kroeger, Monte Pittman, Tony Franklin, Tommy Black, Ashley Reeve, and Valerie Franco will receive this honor.

The ceremony will start with a VIP dinner, followed by red carpet arrivals. After the inductions wrap up, an all-star jam session begins, and campers who've completed the program will also be inducted.

Proceeds go to the Rock Camp Alumni Foundation. Brad Snitzer and longtime alumni created this nonprofit and run its operations today. It provides scholarships for veterans, first responders, and others who couldn't attend otherwise.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has existed for three decades. It brings everyday musicians into rehearsal rooms, studios, and stages with rock legends, creating moments most fans only dream about. David Fishof founded this organization, which has grown into a phenomenon that connects thousands of fans with artists they admire.

This year's camps will showcase Roger Daltrey, Stewart Copeland, and Tommy Lee as headliners.

"For 30 years, Rock Camp has been about one thing — changing lives through music," Fishof said, Digital Noise Mag reports. "We've watched people rediscover their passion, gain confidence, and fulfill dreams they never thought possible. And we've seen the artists experience the same joy by giving back."

Past campers include John Benton of the Seattle Seahawks, a former lieutenant governor of Kentucky, as well as college professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and tech innovators like Ed Oates, co-founder of Oracle.

The late Jeff Beck called the camp "the best way to give back" after everything music had given him. Gene Simmons said he wishes the program existed when he was starting out so young artists could learn from legends.