Weezer To Release 1992 Demo Collection for Record Store Day

Weezer plans to drop a set of demos from November 1992 when Record Store Day 2026 arrives. The album is titled 1192 and features the band's first studio work, which founding bassist Matt Sharp found tucked away in his own archive.

Sharp stumbled on a multi-track reel of analogue tape while sorting through master recordings. These captures date back to when the group started. They showcase the original four members: Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Matt Sharp, and Jason Cropper.

Sharp took on production duties. Joe Chicarrelli mixed the material straight from tape to vinyl using analogue equipment throughout.

This is the first time these recordings hit stores, though a four-song version has circulated online for years under the name The Real Demo. The band passed out tapes after that original 1992 session.

Rivers Cuomo reflected on creating their debut album during a 2024 interview with NME. "The one thing that struck me was how physically close we all were, not just the four of us, but there was a whole crowd of young men, packed into very small apartments in a very small part of Los Angeles," he said.

Ernest Jenning Record Co. will put out the album. Record Store Day tags 1192 as an "RSD first" release. That means more copies will arrive after the initial batch sells.