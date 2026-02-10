Metallica Releases 2014 Pinkpop Performance Online as Foundation Tops $20M in Giving

All Within My Hands started in 2017. The band's foundation has pulled in more than $20 million since then. About $11.4 million went to career and technical education programs. That includes their Metallica Scholars Initiative, which just finished year seven.

The foundation donated over $7.4 million to fight hunger. Disaster relief got more than $4.7 million, and every ticket sold will send some cash to local charities through the organization.

Metallica has 13 concerts scheduled between May and July. They'll hit Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on May 9, and Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania, will get them on May 13. Poland's Stadion Śląski in Chorzów is next on May 19.

Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park hosts two shows on May 22 and 24. Then, the band will perform at Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland, on May 27. Berlin's Olympiastadion wraps up May on the 30th.

June kicks off at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on the 3rd. Budapest's Puskas Arena gets back-to-back nights on Jun. 11 and 13. Dublin's Aviva Stadium does the same on Jun. 19 and 21.