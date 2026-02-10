Metallica Releases 2014 Pinkpop Performance Online as Foundation Tops $20M in Giving
Pro-shot footage from Metallica’s 2014 headlining gig at Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, went live on Feb. 7. The group tore through 16 tracks during their Jun. 9 appearance, with…
Pro-shot footage from Metallica's 2014 headlining gig at Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, went live on Feb. 7. The group tore through 16 tracks during their Jun. 9 appearance, with fans picking most of what they would hear. During their performance, they said, "You request, and we'll play!" The Pinkpop Archive YouTube channel posted the video. Metallica ripped through "Battery," "Master Of Puppets," "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," and "Ride The Lightning." They also played "Fade To Black" and "…And Justice For All." The set featured "One," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "Whiskey In The Jar," and "Nothing Else Matters."
All Within My Hands started in 2017. The band's foundation has pulled in more than $20 million since then. About $11.4 million went to career and technical education programs. That includes their Metallica Scholars Initiative, which just finished year seven.
The foundation donated over $7.4 million to fight hunger. Disaster relief got more than $4.7 million, and every ticket sold will send some cash to local charities through the organization.
Metallica has 13 concerts scheduled between May and July. They'll hit Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on May 9, and Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania, will get them on May 13. Poland's Stadion Śląski in Chorzów is next on May 19.
Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park hosts two shows on May 22 and 24. Then, the band will perform at Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland, on May 27. Berlin's Olympiastadion wraps up May on the 30th.
June kicks off at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on the 3rd. Budapest's Puskas Arena gets back-to-back nights on Jun. 11 and 13. Dublin's Aviva Stadium does the same on Jun. 19 and 21.
Final stops will hit Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Jun. 25, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Jun. 28, and London Stadium on Jul. 3 and 5. Gojira and Knocked Loose will open some nights, while Pantera and Avatar handle others.