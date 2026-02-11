Papa Roach Takes Mental Health Focus With New Music

Papa Roach will donate £1 from each ticket sold during their November UK shows to Campaign Against Living Miserably. This suicide prevention charity received £20,000 from the band at their sold-out Wembley Arena show last year. The Dublin date will benefit Pieta, an Irish charity.

The California group released a new single, "Wake Up Calling," last month. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix said the track shows what it's like to stand at the edge and pick love instead of self-destruction. "It's one of the most raw, emotional songs we've written," Shaddix said, as quoted by Rock Sound.

Mental health awareness has been part of the band's mission since they formed in 1993 in Vacaville, California. Their first song, "Last Resort," tackled a cry for help.

"We've been singing about it since the beginning," Shaddix told NME. "It's always been part of our story and a part of my life. I've had my own highs and lows and I've come to an understanding of how to grapple with it."

Shaddix meets people on tour who tell him the music saved their lives. The group's work with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" brought in over $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in 2023.

"Every day that I'm on tour, I'll meet somebody who will tell me these exact words: 'Your music saved my life,'" Shaddix told NME. "The more open and honest I got with the songs, the more I realised that I wasn't alone in my struggle."

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated act has released eleven studio albums across their 33-year career. "Wake Up Calling" follows their 2025 singles "Even If It Kills Me" and "BRAINDEAD," featuring Toby Morse. All three tracks are expected on a studio album planned for this year, which would follow 2022's Ego Trip.