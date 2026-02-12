Heavy Metal Icon Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman Diagnosed with ALS

Ross "The Boss" Friedman has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Months of symptoms preceded this discovery. His hands and legs grew weak. The 72-year-old co-founded The Dictators and Manowar, two bands that helped shape heavy metal music. He shared his diagnosis on Feb. 9.

"It's difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong," said Friedman, according to Rolling Stone. "I'm absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends, and fans. I love you all."

Several months of symptoms puzzled doctors. At first, they suspected a series of minor strokes might be the culprit. Friedman changed what he ate, worked with physical therapists, and exercised. Nothing helped. His strength kept fading, and the progression continued unabated.

ALS is a nervous system disease that harms cells in the brain. Muscles lose control, and the condition worsens over time. There is no cure, and the disease is fatal.

Friedman co-founded The Dictators in New York City in 1973. Bassist Andy Shernoff and rhythm guitarist Scott Kempner joined him. The group released their debut album, The Dictators Go Girl Crazy! in 1975, beating The Ramones to record store shelves by a year.

In 1980, the guitarist formed Manowar with bassist Joey DeMaio. The power metal band set a Guinness World Record in 1984 for the loudest performance ever recorded. He played on the group's first six albums before departing in 1989.

The Bronx-born musician has played with Death Dealer, The Spinatras, Shakin' Street, and The Brain Surgeons throughout his career. He formed Ross the Boss Band in 2009. In 2017, he became part of the Metal Hall of Fame.