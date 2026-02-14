Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Atlantic City Boat Show

Listen to Tony the week of 2/16 and enter the KEYWORD below to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Atlantic City Boat Show the week of February 25th-March 1st at the Atlantic City Convention Center. This is the Mid-Atlantic’s biggest boat sale, bringing together hundreds of boats and exhibitors under one roof for five days of unbeatable selection and value. Tickets and additional details are available at AC-Boat-Show.com