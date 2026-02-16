Def Leppard Gets Glowing Reviews for Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard has drawn acclaim from audiences throughout its month-long run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Shows started on Feb. 3, and they'll continue through Feb. 28. The band unveiled a fresh stage setup and dusted off songs that haven't been heard for decades.

According to Parade, one attendee declared that the band "did not disappoint" after opening night. They also shared a clip of the band performing their 1987 hit, "Pour Some Sugar On Me." Reactions to clips from the performance pointed out that lead singer Joe Elliott "nailed it" and that the group "still got it" after pushing five decades as a group.

Def Leppard brought back "White Lightning" for the first time since 1993. "We've scrapped everything we've ever used over the last five or six tours, which was adapted all the way, but we've just actually got rid of it and came up with a whole new stage show, including set list," said Elliott, according to People.

Born in Sheffield, England, in 1977, the act helped start a new wave of British heavy metal during the 1980s. Anthems such as "Love Bites" and "Photograph" turned them into rock mainstays.

The current roster includes Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen, and guitarists Vivian Campbell and Phil Collen. Elliott and Savage helped start things. Campbell came aboard in 1992, and Collen arrived a decade prior.

This residency marks the third Vegas stint for the rockers. Their first happened at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in spring 2013. They came back in 2019 with Def Leppard Hits Vegas — The Sin City Residency.