Enter to win a pair of tickets to Bruce Springsteen

Listen to Tony Harris full show from 2-6 on Friday, 2/20, and listen for a different KEYWORD once an hour and enter it below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Land Of Hope & Dreams American Tour on May 8th at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, 2/21, via Ticketmaster

One entry per hour per person

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
brendan petrilliWriter
