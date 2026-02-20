Alex Van Halen Works on Album of Unfinished Material With Steve Lukather, Searches for Vocalist

ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Alex Van Halen is piecing together an album from incomplete tracks meant to become the next record before Eddie Van Halen died in 2020. The drummer has teamed up with…

(L-R) Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Alex Van Halen is piecing together an album from incomplete tracks meant to become the next record before Eddie Van Halen died in 2020. The drummer has teamed up with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather to complete these recordings, which contain drums, guitar, and bass from three band members.

"Many people have asked, what about releasing unreleased stuff? Well, we're not gonna release it in its embryonic form because it wouldn't make any sense," said Alex Van Halen to KazaGastão. "It has to be of the quality and the level of where we left it. These are recordings that were going to be the next record, and that ... stopped because [Ed] didn't live that long.

Steve Lukather assisted with arrangements and patched holes when necessary. "I went to Steve's house several times, and we played a piece of music, and he goes, 'Yeah, I got it. That's it. That's all we need,'" Alex Van Halen added.

The band is hunting for a singer. Paul Rodgers turned them down because of health problems. Robert Plant surfaced as another possibility, but the former Led Zeppelin lead singer is touring. "He would've been an ideal choice. But nothing is etched in stone," Alex Van Halen said.

The drummer wants a singer from his generation. "I'm 72. We gotta find somebody in that age group who was exposed to the same musical experience that we have. Otherwise, it doesn't have the depth," he said.

Eddie Van Halen died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 6, 2020, at age 65.

