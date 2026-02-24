Korn Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch Appears in Zahna’s New ‘Defiler’ Music Video

Brian "Head" Welch from Korn features in the music video for "Defiler." Zahna, a Christian hard rock artist, dropped the single on Saturday.

The video captures both musicians playing together. Welch grabs the microphone for his guest appearance.

Back in August 2024, Welch signed Zahna to his XOVR Records label, bringing her into the nu-metal pioneer's roster and giving her a platform within the metal community.

For Zahna, this single marks another milestone since joining XOVR Records. Welch stays busy with several projects. He started XOVR Records to introduce fresh talent to metal fans.

Korn was formed in 1993 by former members of the band L.A.P.D., including James "Munky" Shaffer, Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, and David Silveria. The group came out of Bakersfield, California. The band is known for creating and popularizing nu-metal.

Today's lineup features Shaffer on guitar, Brian "Head" Welch on guitar, Jonathan Davis on vocals, and Ray Luzier on drums. Luzier replaced Silveria in 2007.

The group released a demo tape called Neidermayer's Mind in 1993. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1994. Life Is Peachy followed in 1996. Leader in 1998 and Issues in 1999 both hit number one on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first major commercial triumphs and cementing their place in rock history.

The band will perform at Sick New World Las Vegas on April 25. After that, they head to South America for shows in Bogotá on May 2, San Miguel on May 5, Santiago on May 8, Buenos Aires on May 10, Asunción on May 13, and São Paulo on May 16. They play Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes on May 19.