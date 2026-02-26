Iron Maiden Expected to Expand 50th Anniversary Stadium Tour

Iron Maiden will announce a 2026 Australian stadium tour next week. Sydney's Allianz Stadium will be part of the run, bringing the band's Run For Your Lives world tour down under as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. Allianz Stadium's involvement signals this will be one of the biggest rock events of the year.

The tour has been making its way through Europe and North America. Additional East Coast dates are expected when the news drops. The second European leg will resume in May before heading to North America in August. Stage production emphasizes the band's visual identity.

Run For Your Lives leans into the band's five-decade legacy with a career-spanning set. It's one of the most ambitious tours in their history. Iron Maiden will perform in South America, and that leg of the tour will conclude in early November. Then, the band will visit Sydney between late November and early December. They'll take a touring break in 2027, and that leaves a strong possibility that Australia becomes one of the final stops on this world run.

Days ago, Iron Maiden unveiled plans for EddFest at Knebworth in England, a festival built around their 50-year milestone. The band will play on July 10 and 11, and the lineup will include The Hu and The Darkness.

On Instagram, the band wrote, "The majority of shows that have been announced (so far) for the Run For Your Lives Tour 2026 are now on general sale!!"