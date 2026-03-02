Foreigner To Headline Rock Legends Cruise XIV With Lou Gramm for 50th Anniversary

Foreigner will headline the Rock Legends Cruise XIV with original lead singer Lou Gramm performing songs as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The five-day cruise will leave on Feb. 21, 2027, from Port Miami aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas.

Lou Gramm will perform tracks he recorded five decades ago, when the self-titled debut album came out on March 8, 1977. The record introduced "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," and "Long, Long Way From Home."

The voyage packs two full days at sea with performances and artist interactions. The ship will stop midweek in Costa Maya before returning to the ocean. More concerts and events will happen then.

According to AOL, the band has released 10 multi-platinum albums, and its 16 Top 30 singles span five decades. Worldwide sales have topped 80 million records, and streams of the band's hits approach 20 million per week.

Founder Mick Jones has guided the band through decades of success with his songwriting and guitar work. The current lineup features Luis Maldonado on lead vocals, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboard, Bruce Watson and John Roth on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.

The 50th anniversary celebration started on Feb. 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. It will continue throughout 2026 and 2027 with multiple tour formats. An orchestral tour will start in March at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas before wrapping up with the San Diego Symphony.