Joel Hoekstra’s 13 Releases Fourth Album ‘From The Fade’ With Heavier Sound

Joel Hoekstra unveiled his solo project's fourth album on Feb. 27. The record, titled From The Fade, arrived through Frontiers Music Srl. This Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist released ten tracks, plus a fresh single called "All I'd Do" with its visualizer on March 1.

"The songs were built from the guitar riffs up," Hoekstra said in a statement on the record label's website. "Most of the riffs were written during the time I was filling in with Accept, so there is a heavier edge to this album overall. That being said, the album still would be more accurately described as melodic hard rock, not straight-up metal."

Hoekstra assembled a crew of seasoned musicians. Vinny Appice from Black Sabbath and Dio sits behind the drums. Tony Franklin, known for his work with The Firm and Blue Murder, lays down bass lines. Derek Sherinian of Dream Theater and Sons of Apollo handles keys, while Girish Pradhan of Girish And The Chronicles sings lead. Jeff Scott Soto lends his voice to backing tracks.

"All I'd Do" examines past regrets and second chances. "Vinny Appice and Tony Franklin provide a fantastic groove, while Girish Pradhan showcases his ability to successfully emote both the regret and frustration," Hoekstra said in a statement, as per MusicPlayers.com

Hoekstra has collaborated with Cher, Night Ranger, and Broadway's Rock of Ages production. He's also stepped in with Foreigner and Accept when needed. The Monsters of Rock Cruise features him each year. He performed at Cher's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert.