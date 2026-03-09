Alice Cooper & Criss Angel Unite for Exclusive Vegas Show: Welcome to Our Nightmare

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel performed "Welcome to Our Nightmare" on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at the Criss Angel Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The 90-minute show marked the first time these two have worked together on stage.

The setlist featured hits including "Poison," "I'm 18," "School's Out," and "You and Me." Cooper brought his shock-rock persona, with shows spanning across five decades that included props like electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors. Angel brought in mind-bending illusions that challenge reality throughout the performance.

"For the first time ever, music icon Alice Cooper and magic GOAT Criss Angel create the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND," said Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in a press release.

Alice Cooper built his reputation as the architect of shock-rock through theatrical performances that terrified and captivated audiences. His legacy spans 50 years in the music industry, transforming concert expectations with each appearance. Criss Angel performs at the Criss Angel Theater with his MINDFREAK residency. He's turned modern magic into a mainstream spectacle.

The production combined rock theater with illusion techniques in what organizers describe as a "revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem." This limited engagement represented a rare intersection of rock history and modern magic mastery at the venue on the Vegas Strip, bringing together decades of performance innovation in one explosive presentation.

Early ticket sales showed strong interest, and the shows proved that Las Vegas audiences were eager to see the collaboration. The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood provided the setting for what producers called a collision of music and magic unlike anything else in entertainment.