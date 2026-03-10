ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Plans Acting Career After Band Retirement

Dave Mustaine wants to act once Megadeth finishes its farewell tour. Shows with Iron Maiden and Anthrax will run through September.  According to Guitar.com, the lead singer said, “I’ve already…

Laura Adkins
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine performs during the Jagermeister Fall Music Tour at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort October 20, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Dave Mustaine wants to act once Megadeth finishes its farewell tour. Shows with Iron Maiden and Anthrax will run through September. 

According to Guitar.com, the lead singer said, “I've already done a ton of stuff on TV — hosting game shows, appearances in small sitcoms and movies — so I'm very accustomed to being in front of the camera. I think that might be fun to do. If they asked me to cut my hair, I'd be willing to do it! But it would have to be for a guaranteed part — and a big part, to make that kind of a commitment!”

He's appeared on screens before. Mustaine played villain Torchy Thompson in a 2001 Black Scorpion episode. He used his voice in the 2017 horror movie, Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill.

Teaching music also appeals to Mustaine after hanging up his guitar. Megadeth has dominated thrash metal for over four decades. Their self-titled final album hit No. 1 in the United States earlier this year, moving 73,000 units during its opening week.

The farewell tour started weeks ago. It could last for three to five years. The band will perform across South America and Europe before teaming up with Iron Maiden for North American dates starting in August.

Toronto will get shows on Aug. 29 and 30 at Scotiabank Arena. Anthrax will join them on Sept. 3 in Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau and on Sept. 5 in Harrison, New Jersey, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago will also host performances. Two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles will wrap things up on Sept. 25 and 27. You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.

Dave MustaineMegadeth
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
MusicBlack Label Society to Release ‘Engines Of Demolition’ on March 27, Featuring Tribute Song to Ozzy OsbourneLaura Adkins
Boston vocalist Tommy DeCarlo has died at the age of 60.
MusicTommy DeCarlo of Boston Dead at 60Anne Erickson
British rock band Led Zeppelin. From left to right, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham (1947 - 1980), John Paul Jones.
MusicLed Zeppelin Files for Extension in US Trademark Fight Over ‘Experience’ ProjectDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect