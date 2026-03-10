Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Plans Acting Career After Band Retirement

Dave Mustaine wants to act once Megadeth finishes its farewell tour. Shows with Iron Maiden and Anthrax will run through September.

According to Guitar.com, the lead singer said, “I've already done a ton of stuff on TV — hosting game shows, appearances in small sitcoms and movies — so I'm very accustomed to being in front of the camera. I think that might be fun to do. If they asked me to cut my hair, I'd be willing to do it! But it would have to be for a guaranteed part — and a big part, to make that kind of a commitment!”

He's appeared on screens before. Mustaine played villain Torchy Thompson in a 2001 Black Scorpion episode. He used his voice in the 2017 horror movie, Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill.

Teaching music also appeals to Mustaine after hanging up his guitar. Megadeth has dominated thrash metal for over four decades. Their self-titled final album hit No. 1 in the United States earlier this year, moving 73,000 units during its opening week.

The farewell tour started weeks ago. It could last for three to five years. The band will perform across South America and Europe before teaming up with Iron Maiden for North American dates starting in August.