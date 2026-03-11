Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. Recorded Historic ‘Walk This Way’ Collaboration 40 Years Ago

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler strolled into a Queens studio on March 9, 1986. They were there to re-record their parts of "Walk This Way" for Run-D.M.C.'s version. This track became the first major hit for Run-D.M.C., and it introduced hip hop to millions who'd never heard it before.

Rick Rubin was producing Run-D.M.C.'s album, Raising Hell, when he called Perry and Tyler and asked them to participate in the recording. Perry didn't hesitate. "It took me all of a minute to say yes," he said, according to American Songwriter. "I didn't know what was going to happen when I walked in the studio. I thought they'd show us some ideas on how to rearrange it, but all they had was a drum track."

Aerosmith released "Walk This Way" as a single from their 1975 album, Toys in the Attic. Two years later, it climbed into their first top 10 hits on the Hot 100.

Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels weren't excited about this collaboration at first. Rubin handed them the record and told them to listen and learn the lyrics. After hearing the first verse, they called Rubin back. Perry played bass guitar on the updated track, too. The Beastie Boys sat in the studio during the mixdown. One member ran to his apartment and returned in 15 minutes with a bass.