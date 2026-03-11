Sammy Hagar Brings Van Halen Classics to Park MGM Residency with All-Star Band

Sammy Hagar will perform 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM during March and September. His Best of All Worlds residency pairs the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte.

"I could do this for the rest of my life," Hagar told Las Vegas Magazine. "I honestly think it's retirement."

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth when he joined Van Halen in 1985. The group released four consecutive No. 1 albums: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995). Each went multiplatinum.

Hagar and Eddie Van Halen wrote every song together during those years. Eddie crafted the music while Hagar created lyrics and melodies. Eddie Van Halen's death in 2020 ended any possibility for a reunion, and Alex Van Halen's retirement from drumming shut another door.

"Mike, it's you and me, brother," Hagar said about his understanding that he and Anthony, a founding member, would carry on Van Halen's legacy.

The group intends to swap about five songs each night from a larger collection. Anthony has performed "Runnin' With the Devil" in earlier concerts, while Hagar has sung "Panama" from the David Lee Roth era.

"We're going to try to alternate every night, we'll put together about a 20-song set list," Hagar said, according to Review-Journal. "Then we'll probably have about five different songs per night. That is what's exciting for us."