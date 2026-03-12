Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music Opens June 7 at Monmouth University

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music (BSCAM) will open its doors on June 7. Monmouth University in West Long Branch spent $50 million on the 32,000-square-foot building.

Inside, visitors will find exhibition galleries, research archives, and a performance theater. Interactive experiences dot the space, letting guests connect with the musician's work in hands-on ways. More than a dozen touchpoints will let people dig into his creative process, with exhibits arranged by theme.

Director Thom Zimny created a documentary that traces the artist's impact on American music. In January, the institution changed its name from The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. This shift signals the organization's growing ambitions.

"The Springsteen Center provides a home for Bruce Springsteen's archives and places him in the greater story of American music,” said Founding Executive Director Robert Santelli, according to BSCAM. “Popular music is one of America's most enduring and respected cultural resources, and Bruce Springsteen is one of its most important artists.”

Santelli expects crowds. The center will expand research opportunities at the university while giving fans fresh ways to grasp the massive catalog of work.

Programming will include concerts and lectures. Films, workshops, and conferences are also planned. Future exhibits will continue tracing the artist's legacy alongside the broader American music tradition.

The Boss has kept moving this year. His biographical film, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, hit theaters in October 2025, zeroing in on the Nebraska album's creation.

He announced the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band. It will start on March 31 in Minneapolis and conclude on May 27 in Washington, D.C. The band will play in Newark, New York, and Philadelphia along the way.