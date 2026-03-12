Bruce Springsteen Releases Cover of ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’

Bruce Springsteen has released a cover version of The Pogues' "A Rainy Night in Soho," the first single off an upcoming tribute album to the group's late singer, Shane MacGowan.

The album, named 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan, will arrive Nov. 13. On top of Springsteen, the record features appearances from Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues, David Gray, Glen Hansard, Hozier and Jessie Buckley, Johnny Depp and Imelda May, Kate Moss and Tom Waits, to name a few.

Springsteen, of course, is celebrated for his decades-long career of crafting anthemic rock songs with real and guttural storytelling. Songs such as "Born to Run," "Thunder Road" and "Badlands" tell the tale of the American experience, and they just don't get old.

Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music Celebrates American Music

In other news, the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music has revealed its official opening date. The center, which is on the campus of New Jersey's Monmouth University, will open to the public on June 7. The center's official website even has a countdown clock to the opening moment.

The center will feature a bevy of Springsteen archives, as well as host concerts, exhibits and education initiatives celebrating American music.

"The Springsteen Center provides a home for Bruce Springsteen's archives and places him in the greater story of American music," Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Center, said in a statement. "Popular music is one of America’s most enduring and respected cultural resources and Bruce Springsteen is one of its most important artists."

As for the numbers, the center will be housed in a 32,000-square-foot building, which packs a full theater, exhibition galleries, research archies and immersive interactive experiences.

"We are honored to host the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on our beautiful campus here at the Jersey Shore," Monmouth University president Patrick F. Leahy said in a statement. "This center reminds us that music has always been one of the most powerful teachers in American life."