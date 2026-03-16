Sammy Hagar Returns to Vegas with Van Halen-Heavy Residency at Dolby Live

Sammy Hagar brought his Best of All Worlds residency back to Dolby Live at Park MGM. The shows kicked off on March 11 and run through March 21. Five more performances will take place later this year, between Sept. 18 and 26.

Hagar shares the stage with bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte. Greg Phillinganes filled in on keys during the March run. Audiences get the chance to hear deep cuts from Hagar's Van Halen days mixed with solo tracks.

The setlist closed with "Heavy Metal," "I Can't Drive 55," and "Eagles Fly." Hagar kicked off his shoes during the opening and rolled up his pant legs on stage.

Three generations now pack the venues. "If you would've asked us this 15 years ago, it's, like, 'Yeah, you see our fans now, and they're there with their kids on their shoulders at the shows,' and now it's kind of like you're almost seeing the grandchildren there too now," said Anthony to FOX 32 Chicago.

Hagar spotted more teenagers in the front rows now. "Seeing some 14-year-old kid and his dad, that makes me so happy," said Hagar. "I mean, my dad would never go to a concert with me."

The group released a 19-track live album last October called Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band — The Residency. Recordings capture performances from the first Dolby Live run. Radio host Eddie Trunk handled band introductions on opening night.