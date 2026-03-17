Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Notches Record With $14.55 Million Guitar



Pink Floyd's David Gilmour is one of the most celebrated guitarists of his era, and now, a guitar previously owned by the musician has broken a record.

Gilmours famed Fender Stratocaster, lovingly called "The Black Strat," notched a record-breaking $14.55 million from an online bidder at a Christie's auction on Thursday, March 12. The guitar was part of a 21-minute online bidding war, according to Christie's.

David Gilmour Guitar Broke a Record

If that sounds like a lot of money for a guitar at auction, you're right. That price is now the highest amount of cash ever paid for a guitar at auction, easily beating out Kurt Cobain's Martin D-180E, which sold for more than $6 million in 2020.

The guitar was part of the auction house's Jim Irsay Collection.

"The Jim Irsay Collection forms a chorus of cultural touchstones and chronicles one of the greatest collections of music, film and sports memorabilia and historic Americana ever assembled," Christie's notes on their official website. "Meticulously compiled over decades by the late philanthropist, passionate music lover and owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, a portion of the proceeds of these sales will be donated to philanthropic causes supported by Jim Irsay during his lifetime."

According to research from Christie's, Gilmour's guitar was used in the recording of six Pink Floyd albums. Gilmour also used it to record the majority of his 1978 self-titled solo debut. So, it was one of his work horse guitars.