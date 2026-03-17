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Van Halen Celebrates 40th Anniversary of ‘5150’ With HD Live Video and Expanded Album Release

Van Halen released an HD remastered live video of “Why Can’t This Be Love” on March 15. This is a teaser for an expanded edition of their 1986 album, 5150….

Laura Adkins
(L-R) American rock vocalist, musician, songwriter and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar and Dutch-American lead guitarist and songwriter, both of the hard rock band Van Halen, on stage during their "5150" tour, on May 9, 1986, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (P
Ross Marino / Icon and Image via Getty Images

Van Halen released an HD remastered live video of "Why Can't This Be Love" on March 15. This is a teaser for an expanded edition of their 1986 album, 5150. The reissue will arrive on March 27 through Rhino Records. This label specializes in reissues and archival releases.

5150 was also the group's first US No. 1 album. The Van Halen News Desk wrote, "Van Halen began a new chapter 40 years ago with the release of 5150, the first album featuring the lineup of Sammy Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex van Halen, and Michael Anthony."

The LP/3CD/Blu-ray collection includes tracks remastered from the original tapes. Donn Landee, who worked as the band's engineer for years, handled the remastering. 

The set contains more than 90 minutes of unreleased live recordings. These tracks come from the band's Aug. 27, 1986, concert at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Connecticut. The video of "Why Can't This Be Love" is from the same performance.

The Blu-ray features a new high-definition upgrade of Live Without a Net. This double-platinum 1986 concert video was recorded on the same August night in New Haven. The footage has been upgraded to HD quality for the first time.

Standalone versions of 5150 with rarities will also be available as a 2CD set or a 2LP on black vinyl. This record was the band's seventh studio album. David Lee Roth had left, and Sammy Hagar took over as lead singer.

David Lee RothSammy HagarVan Halen
Laura AdkinsWriter
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