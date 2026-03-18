ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Going Deep Into the Iron Maiden Documentary ‘Burning Ambition’

The upcoming Iron Maiden documentary will have facts about the band that have never been shared before. Guitarist Adrian Smith said that he watched Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, which will…

Laura Adkins
Guitarists Dave Murray and Janick Gers of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
Karl Walter via Getty Images

The upcoming Iron Maiden documentary will have facts about the band that have never been shared before. Guitarist Adrian Smith said that he watched Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, which will arrive in theaters on May 7 for a limited run.

"There's a few things in there that have never come to light before, and it goes into depth on a few things," Smith said to Brazil's Kazagastão. "I think it's a good document of the band, and I think fans will enjoy it."

Smith said that watching the movie on a big screen made him want to hide behind chairs, but he came away happy with what he saw. Director Malcolm Venville and producer Dominic Freeman led the project. The movie charts the group's five-decade run and features appearances from Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D.

Founded in East London in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden has released 17 studio albums. They've sold over 100 million records and played almost 2,500 concerts across 64 countries.

Smith also discussed Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History, which was published in hardback in autumn 2025. The book chronicles the first 50 years of the heavy metal act.

"I love some of the old photos," Smith said to Kazagastão. "But I love the stuff in it, like Steve Harris's diary, talking about getting just a couple of bucks to do a show and having to buy guitar strings and petrol and counting all the pennies."

When asked if he and singer Bruce Dickinson elevated the act to another level, Smith deflected credit from himself. He praised Dickinson's work ethic and commitment to performing night after night for months at a stretch.

The movie arrives as the group continues its two-year Run For Your Lives world tour. The trek includes over 50 shows worldwide in 2026, including EddFest at Knebworth Park, England, on July 11.

Adam SmithIron Maiden
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Anthrax Expands Tour and Teases New Album on the Horizon
MusicAnthrax Expands Tour and Teases New Album on the HorizonLaura Adkins
(L-R) Jerry Garcia, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead perform on stage at the Tivoli Concert Hall in April 1972 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
MusicGrateful Dead’s 1974 Winterland Shows Get First Vinyl Release in 10-LP Box SetDan Teodorescu
Michael Stipe is still circling that solo record. The famed musician is still talking about it and working on it.
MusicR.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Says He’s Wrapping Up His Debut Solo AlbumAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect