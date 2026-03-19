Kiss Plans Avatar Show, Films, and Las Vegas Event After Retirement From Touring

Gene Simmons revealed that Kiss has multiple projects underway. Fans can expect an avatar concert experience, two movies, and a cartoon series with Warner Brothers. Another Las Vegas event will happen in November. The bass player discussed these plans as the band opened its 19th Rock & Brews restaurant in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The avatar show will launch in less than two years and tour worldwide instead of staying in one venue. Simmons explained that the production will feature sensory components that go past what your eyes can see.

"If you see a dragon coming in to scoop you up and it breathes fire, there will be fire all around you, and you'll feel the heat," said Simmons, according to Chaoszine. "The fire, the brimstone, the coffee, you'll be able to smell it. We attack the senses instead of Virtual Reality, which only attacks the eyes."

The band unveiled the avatar concept during its final concert on Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. That performance marked the conclusion of the End of the Road World Tour.

Two movie projects remain in production. Director McG will work on a biopic that Mark Canton is co-producing. Script changes and casting continue. McG will start this project after he completes Baywatch, according to Simmons.

A documentary has finished production but lacks a release date. The Simmons Hamilton film company will release Deep Water, starring Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley, on May 1. Another production, Canyon, featuring Bella Thorne and Mel Gibson, is being developed.

Kiss will hold another Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas event in November. Last year's version featured Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer performing without makeup or costumes.

Before the November event, Simmons and Stanley will become part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11 in New York City. The class includes Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.