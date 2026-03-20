Brothers’ Reunion Powers Black Crowes’ Second Rock Hall Nomination

The Black Crowes received their second consecutive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination in February. Frontman Chris Robinson has changed his tune since 2017, when he swore he'd never attend an induction ceremony. They became eligible for this honor a decade ago.

The group reunited in 2019. They'd split twice before — once in 2002, again in 2015. Rich Robinson and Chris Robinson serve as the only current members from the original lineup who appear on the 2026 ballot. Other honorees would include guitarist Jeff Cease, bassist Johnny Colt, guitarist Marc Ford, drummer Steve Gorman, and the late keyboardist Eddie Harsch.

The band released their 10th studio album, A Pound of Feathers, their second new record in three years. They recorded it with producer Jay Joyce in Nashville. The group also released an EP of covers and a live recording celebrating their debut album.

Their 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker went platinum five times. It featured their cover of "Hard to Handle." The follow-up, 1992's Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, reached the top of the charts. Six of their songs hit No. 1 on Billboard rock charts. Eight of 11 albums cracked the Top 20.

Chris Robinson claims his reunion with Rich Robinson influenced Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher to reform Oasis in 2025. "Of course we did. There's no doubt in my mind that we didn't," he said in an interview. "I don't care what Noel or Liam say. They are that heavily influenced by how Rich and I's relationship is going."

The groups toured together in 2001 on the Tour of Brotherly Love with Spacehog. "It was amazing," Rich Robinson recalled. "That was a great tour."