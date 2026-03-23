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Bob Dylan Adds a Handful of Fresh Tour Dates

Bob Dylan isn’t wrapping anything up just yet. At 84, he’s still adding dates and stretching the road out a little further. Dylan’s latest move is adding a handful of new…

Anne Erickson
Bob Dylan isn’t wrapping anything up just yet. At 84, he’s still adding dates and stretching the road out a little further.
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Bob Dylan isn’t wrapping anything up just yet. At 84, he’s still adding dates and stretching the road out a little further. Dylan's latest move is adding a handful of new July stops tacked onto the long-running “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour. There's nothing flashy about this show, but that's the beauty of it. It's just more shows, more miles and more nights where he steps out and does it again.

Three new dates just dropped. Two of them are on June 6 and 7 at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery out in Washington, the kind of setting that feels apt and calm for Dylan. Then, there’s a July 2 stop at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma, a room that’ll fill up fast just on name alone.

Bob Dylan is Touring Behind Rough and Rowdy Ways

This whole run has been moving steadily since late 2021, built around Rough and Rowdy Ways, the 2020 album that didn’t feel like a comeback so much as a reminder. Dylan never really left. Instead, he just shifts, pulls back and reappears when it makes sense. That record had weight to it. It was quiet in places, dense in others and just unpredictable enough to keep you listening.

The tour has followed that same rhythm. No two nights are exactly the same, and no real interest in nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. Songs get reshaped, rearranged and are sometimes barely recognizable until they click into place halfway through. So, when you show up to a Dylan snow, don’t show up expecting a greatest hits run-through. Show up to see where he’s at right now.

Dylan is about to kick off the next stretch of his run in Omaha, Nebraska, then keep it moving from there. Now, he's adding a few more dates. Dylan isn't interested in stopping, and the music world is better for it.

Bob Dylan
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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