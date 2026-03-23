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Paul Stanley Opens Up on KISS’ 2027 Avatar Show

KISS will launch an avatar show in 2027. Las Vegas gets the production, which uses tech developed by the team behind ABBA Voyage. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said that…

Laura Adkins
Paul Stanley of Kiss attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Becoming Led Zeppelin" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images

KISS will launch an avatar show in 2027. Las Vegas gets the production, which uses tech developed by the team behind ABBA Voyage. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said that it will surpass existing entertainment venues in scope and sensory impact.

"This avatar show that's going to be in Vegas is gonna blow everybody's minds," said Stanley to American Songwriter. "It's not like what some people have called holograms and all this kind of experimental and kitschy stuff. This is seeing us."

The production will feature digital versions created by Pophouse Entertainment Group, a Swedish company founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus. 

Simmons said that the show includes multi-sensory elements that engage audiences past visual effects. "If you see a dragon coming in to scoop you up and it breathes fire, there will be fire all around you, and you'll feel the heat," said Simmons, according to Contact Music. "The fire, the brimstone, the coffee, you'll be able to smell it."

The bassist claimed the production goes past the Las Vegas Sphere. "We're gonna blow your socks off in a way multiple times more exciting than the Sphere," Simmons said, according to American Songwriter.  

KISS stopped touring after their final concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2, 2023. The band previewed digital avatars at that show. Stanley said that the group plans to keep going without live performances through the avatar production and other projects. The group will take the avatar show to other locations worldwide after the initial run in Las Vegas.

KISSPaul Stanley
Laura AdkinsWriter
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