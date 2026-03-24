George Thorogood and The Destroyers Release Live Album Spanning Five Decades

George Thorogood and The Destroyers released The Baddest Show on Earth: Greatest Hits Live on June 12 via Craft Recordings. This collection pulls from shows between 1978 and 2024, bringing listeners rare cuts that haven't seen the light of day until now. Fans will hear live takes of "Who Do You Love," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Bad to the Bone," and "Move It on Over."

"When the lights go down, the downbeat hits and the audience erupts; all bets are off. The Destroyers are at their best when we play for the people, and these are some of our favorite — and rarest — performances from the past five decades. You wanted the baddest, you got it," said George Thorogood, according to Blues Rock Review.

Scott Billington, a GRAMMY winner who produces and plays blues, wrote new liner notes for the LP and CD. Thorogood started the band in 1973 with drummer Jeff Simon. Since then, they've played more than 8,000 concerts and sold over 15 million albums across the globe. Their 50 States in 50 Dates marathon in 1981 broke records and cemented their status as a powerhouse on stage.

The Destroyers have shared bills with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, and Sammy Hagar. Today's group features Jeff Simon, Bill Blough, Jim Suhler, and Buddy Leach.

"Ride on Josephine" from 1978 stands out. So does "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," captured in 1980 with the late saxophonist Hank Carter. Recent material includes "Born to Be Bad" from 2024, plus "Howlin' for My Baby" from 2023 and "Tail Dragger" from 2020.