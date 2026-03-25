Peter Criss Returns: Solo Album Launch Sparks Special Meet-and-Greet

KISS founding drummer Peter Criss will appear at Rock City Music Company in Livonia, Michigan, for a meet-and-greet on April 24 and 25. It's his first Detroit visit in over two decades.

The two-day gathering celebrates Peter Criss, his first solo album since 2007. Released last December, the record was co-produced by Criss and Barry Pointer. Pointer has worked alongside Ozzy Osbourne, John 5, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Steve Stevens, Pearl Aday, and Dolly Parton.

On Facebook, Peter Criss wrote, "I am excited to announce that I will be at Rock City Music Company on April 24th and 25th for a 2-day, fun-filled event. See you all soon." Billy Sheehan and Matthew Montgomery played bass on the album. John 5 and Mike McLaughlin handled guitar duties while Paul Shaffer contributed piano tracks. Backing vocalists Dennis and Sharon Collins, plus Cat Manning from CAT 5, also recorded parts.

Known as The Catman of KISS, Criss helped shape the sound that made the band legendary. He sang lead on several hits, including "Beth", "Black Diamond," and "Hard Luck Woman".