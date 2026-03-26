ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

The Cure To Play in the Baltic Region, Celebrates New Album and Legacy

The Cure will hit Estonia and Lithuania this summer for the first time. These shows break new ground for the band in the Baltic region. The tour is in support…

Dan Teodorescu
Robert Smith of The Cure performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
Harmony Gerber / Stringer via Getty Images

The Cure will hit Estonia and Lithuania this summer for the first time. These shows break new ground for the band in the Baltic region.

The tour is in support of the group's 14th studio album, Songs of a Lost World. Robert Smith has fronted the band since its start in Crawley, England, back in 1978.

Songs of a Lost World was released in 2024 and got the band their first GRAMMY Awards, for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance for "Alone." The album was their first fresh material in 16 years, and it shot to number one on charts across multiple countries.

Smith stands as the sole original member who's stuck around through every chapter. Their debut, Three Imaginary Boys, arrived in 1979 to great critical reviews.

The band broke through to mainstream audiences during the mid-1980s with tracks like "Boys Don't Cry," "Never Enough," and "Friday I'm in Love." Albums such as Disintegration, Wish, and Bloodflowers built a worldwide fanbase. They got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Across their run, the band has put out 14 studio albums, live recordings, compilations, and more than 40 singles. Sales have topped 30 million copies. They've performed close to 2,000 concerts, both headlining gigs and festival appearances.

Songs of a Lost World showcases their trademark melancholic sound. Loss, death, and looking back are the general themes running through the record.

Smith's look sparked director Tim Burton's creation of Edward Scissorhands. After that film came out, Smith teamed up with Burton on additional projects. The band has collected numerous accolades, including the Brit Award, MTV Music Video Award, and Ivor Novello Award.

The Baltic concerts will feature a setlist spanning their entire catalog. The Cure hits Unibet Arena in Tallinn on August 9. All their European tour dates for this year are listed on their website.

Robert SmithThe Cure
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Perry Farrell attends "LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA" Premiere
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 29Dan Teodorescu
U2 guitarist The Edge (L), singer Bono (C) and bassist Adam Clayton perform during the first of two sold-out shows of their "Vertigo" tour
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 28Dan Teodorescu
Rachel Bolan of Skid Row doesn’t strike you as a “solo album” guy, but he’s proving that he certainly has it in him.
MusicSkid Row’s Rachel Bolan Prepping Solo Album With Corey Taylor, Nuno BettencourtAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect