The Cure To Play in the Baltic Region, Celebrates New Album and Legacy

The Cure will hit Estonia and Lithuania this summer for the first time. These shows break new ground for the band in the Baltic region.

The tour is in support of the group's 14th studio album, Songs of a Lost World. Robert Smith has fronted the band since its start in Crawley, England, back in 1978.

Songs of a Lost World was released in 2024 and got the band their first GRAMMY Awards, for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance for "Alone." The album was their first fresh material in 16 years, and it shot to number one on charts across multiple countries.

Smith stands as the sole original member who's stuck around through every chapter. Their debut, Three Imaginary Boys, arrived in 1979 to great critical reviews.

The band broke through to mainstream audiences during the mid-1980s with tracks like "Boys Don't Cry," "Never Enough," and "Friday I'm in Love." Albums such as Disintegration, Wish, and Bloodflowers built a worldwide fanbase. They got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Across their run, the band has put out 14 studio albums, live recordings, compilations, and more than 40 singles. Sales have topped 30 million copies. They've performed close to 2,000 concerts, both headlining gigs and festival appearances.

Songs of a Lost World showcases their trademark melancholic sound. Loss, death, and looking back are the general themes running through the record.

Smith's look sparked director Tim Burton's creation of Edward Scissorhands. After that film came out, Smith teamed up with Burton on additional projects. The band has collected numerous accolades, including the Brit Award, MTV Music Video Award, and Ivor Novello Award.