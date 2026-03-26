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‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter Chip Taylor Dead at 86

Chip Taylor, the man behind “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning,” has died at 86. The news came through a post on his official Facebook page, signed by his…

Anne Erickson
Chip Taylor, the man behind “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning,” has died at 86. His family shared the sad news.
Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Chip Taylor, the man behind “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning,” has died at 86. The news came through a post on his official Facebook page, signed by his children Kris and Kelly.

“Hi all — we are sad to tell you that Chip passed away last night. His last days were peaceful,” it read. “Chip loved the amazing blessing it was to connect with people through music and truly appreciated this community. He considered you all friends. We will miss him greatly.”

Chip Taylor Had a Legacy of Hit Songs

Taylor, born James Wesley Voight, had a knack for writing songs that stuck in your head and didn’t let go. “Wild Thing,” which became a No. 1 hit for the Troggs in 1966, wasn’t just a hit. It became a touchstone.

Jimi Hendrix turned it into a legend at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, burning his guitar at the same time. The song’s longevity was officially recognized when the Troggs’ version was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019.

Then there’s “Angel of the Morning,” a song that has aged so well. Merrilee Rush took it to the top 10 in 1968, Juice Newton gave it new life in 1981, and even Shaggy sampled it for his 2001 No. 1 hit “Angel.” Taylor had a way of writing melodies that could bend genres, move decades, and still feel fresh, whether it was pop, country or rock.

His catalog is a who’s-who of recording legends included Tom Petty, Janis Joplin, The Hollies, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt and Willie Nelson. All of them found a piece of Taylor in their voices.

Taylor was more than hits and charts. He was a connector and a craftsman who understood the quiet magic of a well-turned line. His work earned him a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. Our heart and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

Chip Taylor
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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