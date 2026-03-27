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Guns N’ Roses Make a Change to Their Touring Lineup

Guns N’ Roses are touring the world in 2026, and the legendary classic rock band has dates scheduled through mid-December. How wild is it to think that at one time,…

Anne Erickson
Guns N’ Roses are touring the world in 2026, and the legendary classic rock band has dates scheduled through mid-December.
Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Guns N’ Roses are touring the world in 2026, and the legendary classic rock band has dates scheduled through mid-December. How wild is it to think that at one time, this band promised they would never get back together? That’s all history now, and there’s just no stopping Slash, Axl Rose, McKagan and company.

But, on Friday, March 27, the band shared some news. This week, Guns N’ Roses slipped out a line that felt heavier than it looked: Melissa Reese, their keyboard player, won’t be joining them on the road due to “unforeseen personal reasons.”

Guns N' Roses Announce Lineup Change

The band used clean and careful wording to share the news. It was the kind of message that tells you nothing and everything at the same time.

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons. We hope our fans understand,” the band shared in a simple statement directly from the group.

If you’ve seen the band anytime in the last few years, you’ve seen Reese. Maybe you didn’t clock her right away, as she was tucked into the side, surrounded by keys and gear, but she’s part of the engine now. Their modern sound isn’t just Slash tearing holes in the sky or Axl stretching time like he always does. GN’R’s sound is also about Reese holding the edges together, adding texture and smoothing the rough spots without sanding them down completely. So, she’s an integral part of the lineup and will be missed on the road.

So, the band will move forward without Reese. They have yet to announce her official replacement. The group’s next gig is March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, and they have dates lined up through a Dec. 17 concert in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Audio Ink Radio. Check out their official website for the full roster of shows.

Guns N Roses
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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