Lindsey Buckingham Hints at Stevie Nicks Collaboration

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were estranged for years, but in October of 2025, they revealed that they were starting to talk again and smooth things over. These two have a long history of making music together, and now, it appears that may continue.

In a new video, Buckingham says that his rekindling of the friendship with Nicks may lead to a collaboration. In a post on social media, the former Fleetwood Mac musician talked about what was up ahead for 2026 and mentioned Nicks.

Lindsey Buckingham Talks About 2026 Plans

Speaking about the projects up ahead of the year, Buckingham said, "I've been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished. That's certainly in the future for this coming year."

He also talked about the Fleetwood Mac documentary on the way for Apple, directed by Frank Marshall, noting, "Those are two very specific things that are waiting in the wings for this year."

He added, regarding his 1973 album with Nicks, "I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that's in the air. And what that translates to specifically, I wouldn't want to speculate yet."

Buckingham continued, "But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate."

Followers were quick to comment. "A Buckingham Nicks tour is what the world needs right now. Could you imagine?" one follower said on the social media post. "The Fleetwood Mac documentary is still on," another added with heart emojis.